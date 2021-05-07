Amon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,341.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $4,341.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00083376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00063014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.73 or 0.00789468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,047.95 or 0.08900940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.