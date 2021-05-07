Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $340.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

AMPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,894 shares of company stock valued at $268,988. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

