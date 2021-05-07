Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

Shares of AMPY opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Anthony William Lopez sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,380.00. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

