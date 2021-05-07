AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AMS alerts:

Shares of AMSSY opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32. AMS has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.