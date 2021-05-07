Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

AMRS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 271,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Amyris by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,483,000. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

