Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 14,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,988,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amyris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amyris by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amyris by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

