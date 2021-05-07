Analysts Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,479. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.