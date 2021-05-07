Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.07. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,427. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 9,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $683,373.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $43,849.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,060 shares of company stock worth $5,797,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.