Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.44 billion. General Mills posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after buying an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after buying an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,573,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. General Mills has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

