Analysts Anticipate Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Granite Construction.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,873. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. Granite Construction has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $42.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 7.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.