Analysts Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Renasant reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,583 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 846.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Renasant by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after buying an additional 181,454 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

