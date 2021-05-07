Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.32. 9,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

