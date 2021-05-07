Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.04). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

VERU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.71.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

