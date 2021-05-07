Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Alithya Group posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 3,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

