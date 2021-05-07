Analysts Expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on DYN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 117,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,784. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

