Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.14. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,505. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

