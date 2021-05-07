Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth $101,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

