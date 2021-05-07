Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 84,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,446. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,991,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $4,077,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 354,350 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

