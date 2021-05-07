Analysts Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will post $17.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.54 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $35.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $85.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. 361,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,419. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $497.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -1.50.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after acquiring an additional 76,555 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

