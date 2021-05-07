Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.36 Million

Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to post sales of $9.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.60 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $49.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.69 million, with estimates ranging from $108.18 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.