Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Solar, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

FSLR opened at $73.63 on Thursday. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,776 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,177 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 29.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 30,716 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

