Analysts Offer Predictions for Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NOTV opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.