Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST):

4/29/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

4/28/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

4/22/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

4/21/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

4/16/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

3/30/2021 – TrustCo Bank Corp NY was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 257,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,372. The company has a market capitalization of $731.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

