Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price at $34.95

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

