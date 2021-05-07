Analysts Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Price Target at €62.46

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.46 ($73.48).

1COV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €58.80 ($69.18). 1,121,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

