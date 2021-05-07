Analysts Set Expectations for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARDS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

