Analysts Set Expectations for Kadant Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 44,942 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 174,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

