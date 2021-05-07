Analysts Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Price Target at $29.40

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

GFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

GFF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 225,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Griffon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Griffon by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

