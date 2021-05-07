Analysts Set KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Target Price at $63.60

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $3,888,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in KE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

