Analysts Set Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT at $217.69

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.69.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,499 shares of company stock worth $15,420,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

