Analysts Set Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target at $19.75

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.