Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) PT at $12.40

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Tufin Software Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 233,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

