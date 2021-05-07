Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $129.77

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,766. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.38. 1,584,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,802. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

