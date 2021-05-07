Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) PT at $3.75

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

