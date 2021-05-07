Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for RadNet (RDNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT):

5/5/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2021 – RadNet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. "

3/15/2021 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.92 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.14 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $1,869,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in RadNet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,027,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

