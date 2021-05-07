Analyzing Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

8.2% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Saga Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Salem Media Group and Saga Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Salem Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Salem Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salem Media Group is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salem Media Group and Saga Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $253.90 million 0.20 -$27.84 million ($0.30) -6.40 Saga Communications $123.07 million 0.98 $13.28 million N/A N/A

Saga Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salem Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group -26.19% -32.58% -8.79% Saga Communications -0.34% 1.76% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime. It also provides Christian, conservative, investing content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through Christian content websites, including BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, iBelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, GodUpdates.com, CrossCards.com, ChristianHeadlines.com, LightSource.com, AllCreated.com, ChristianRadio.com, CCMmagazine.com, SingingNews.com, and SouthernGospel.com; and conservative opinion websites, such as Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, BearingArms.com, ConservativeRadio.com, and pjmedia.com, as well as mobile applications. In addition, the company publishes digital newsletters that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies; and operates Church product websites comprising SermonSearch.com, ChurchStaffing.com, WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, WorshipHouseKids.com, Preaching.com, ChristianJobs.com, Youthworker.com, Childrens-Ministry-Deals.com, JourneyBoxMedia.com, Hyperpixels.com, and Playblackmedia.com that offer resources to churches and ministries. Further, it offers publication of conservative, Christian, and history books; Xulon Press, a print-on-demand self-publishing service; Mill City Press that publishes books; and Singing News print magazine, as well as provides digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. Salem Media Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. As of February 28, 2021, it owned seventy-nine FM, thirty-five AM radio stations, and seventy-nine metro signals serving twenty-seven markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.