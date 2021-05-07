AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.52. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 4,484 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

The stock has a market cap of $700.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $256,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

