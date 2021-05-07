Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

ANIK stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,899. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a P/E ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

