ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $308.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.38. 591,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,787. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

