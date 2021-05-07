Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,506.45

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,506.45 ($19.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,895.50 ($24.76), with a volume of 1,585,449 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of £18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,774.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,510.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.06. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

