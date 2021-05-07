Anyswap Price Tops $9.31 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $9.31 or 0.00015987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $173.56 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 92.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00071928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00262564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $678.01 or 0.01164081 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.38 or 0.00757798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,689.23 or 0.99046561 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.