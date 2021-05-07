APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.59 billion. APA reported sales of $752.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,614,845. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in APA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 312,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on APA (APA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.