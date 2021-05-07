Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.27. 2,955,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. Appian has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38.

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

