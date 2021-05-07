Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.9% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.08. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.