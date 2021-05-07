Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

AGTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 380,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

