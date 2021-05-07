Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.46) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.46) for the year.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $159.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 380,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

