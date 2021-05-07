Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 232,538 shares.The stock last traded at $44.44 and had previously closed at $49.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.