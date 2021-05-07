Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce sales of $58.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $65.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $245.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $256.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $281.55 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $296.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.52. 13,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

