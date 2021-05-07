Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.58. 1,066,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,831. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

