Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.83. 9,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

ABUS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

